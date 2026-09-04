Exercise MAPLE STRIKE brings intensive air and land training to CFB Cold Lake

A successful air strike by an American B52 Bomber during EX MAPLE STRIKE at Shaver drop zone located at Jimmy Lake, Alberta – All photos from Corporal Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake hosted Exercise MAPLE STRIKE this summer, as aviators, soldiers, and Allied forces came together to strengthen the integration of air and land operations in a complex, contested combat environment.

The exercise took place from June 22 to July 3 and included more than 10 days of operations. During that time, more than 179 aerial sorties were flown, representing the highest volume of air activity seen during the training event in nearly a decade.

Designed to replicate the realities of modern conflict, the exercise saw Canadian Army Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) and Tactical Air Control Parties (TACPs) train to coordinate air strikes in an environment featuring drones and multi-domain threats.

Aircraft supporting the exercise included the CF-18 Hornet, CH-146 Griffon and a United States Air Force B-52H strategic bomber.

Among the units participating were 2 Air Support Operations Squadron (2 ASOS) and 8 Air Communications and Control Squadron (8 ACCS), both of which played supporting roles in the exercise.

Members of 2 ASOS worked alongside Canadian Army JTACs to plan, coordinate and execute close air support missions, acting as a link between air and ground forces. Their work helped bridge the needs of ground troops with available air support.

“Thanks to this realistic training, our TACPs maintained and honed their qualifications while developing new tactics, techniques, and procedures tailored to the challenges of modern operations,” said Lieutenant Colonel Séguin, Commandant of 2 ASOS.

MAPLE STRIKE provides the Canadian Armed Forces with an opportunity to demonstrate the integration of land and air forces in preparation for future domestic and international operations.