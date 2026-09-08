Can We Talk? Supporting suicide prevention in the CAF

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The 2025 Report on Suicide Mortality in the CAF underscores the need for continued action to prevent suicide. World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 is an opportunity for all Defence Team members to dispel myths, check in with each other, and offer support when needed.

Open, honest discussions about mental health and suicide break down stigma and create a culture of understanding where members feel comfortable and confident seeking help.

Did you know?

In Canada Suicide is the second leading cause of death for those aged 15 to 34. Men account for three out of every four suicides, while women report higher rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts than men. 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized people, and people living in remote communities face disproportionately higher risks.

In the CAF Suicide rates are highest among younger members (under age 45 years), males, JNCM ranks, separated, divorced, or widowed members, and those in combat arms occupations. Mental illness and/or workplace problems were experienced by over 50% of Regular Force members who died by suicide in 2024.



What can we do?

A) Dispel myths. Is it ok to talk about suicide? I’ve heard it may encourage someone to try it? Yes, it’s ok to talk about suicide. People experiencing suicidal thoughts often remain silent because they do not want to worry or burden others. By asking directly and compassionately about suicide, you create a safe space for them to share what they are going through. Many people describe feeling relieved when someone asks and truly listens. These conversations can be the first step toward connection, support, hope, and potentially life-saving help. I don’t think suicide can be prevented, can it? Yes, suicide is preventable. Most people who contemplate suicide often experience intense emotional pain, hopelessness, and have a negative view of life or their future. Connecting individuals experiencing suicidal ideation with healthcare professionals and receiving care can reduce suicidal behavior. While suicide can have many causes, interventions for mental health conditions and substance use disorders can make a life-saving difference. That’s why it’s key to check in with your colleagues, especially if they appear in distress, and support them in seeking care.

B) Check-in with each other and offer support. CAF members of all ranks are encouraged to check in with one another regularly and support each other. Learn more about the CAF iCARE call-to-action, which promotes early intervention and support for health and well-being. Leaders also play a key role in monitoring the well-being of their team, encouraging members to seek care, and creating a stigma-free climate around mental health and suicide.



How can we talk about suicide? With compassion, using safe, non-stigmatizing language to support people in getting help when they need it.

Looking for support, guidance, or information?

Reach out to support programs including Sentinels or EAP Peer Advisors, medical professionals, and your local Strengthening the Forces (PSP) Health Promotion Delivery team.

You can also contact the chaplains’ office at your closest CAF formation, base, or wing.

Emergency Support Services:

Defence Team Support Services:

Supporting Your Roles and Responsibilities:

DND Learning Opportunities:

Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness Course & Suicide Awareness Training – Ask, Care, Escort (ACE) Model Workshop (Contact local health promotion to register)

ACE Model Refresher Course on the DLN (available on the National Defence network only)

Suicide Awareness Resource Toolkit