Rolling Barrage to visit 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Members of The Rolling Barrage coast-to-coast motorcycle ride arrive at 4 Wing for a tour of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron’s 3 Hangar on 13 Aug 2024 in Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo by Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician



Members of The Rolling Barrage will visit 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on August 17, as part of the organization’s 2026 coast-to-coast motorcycle ride across Canada. During their time at the Wing, the group will get a tour of 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron.

The Rolling Barrage is an annual coast-to-coast ride that aims to raise awareness and help end the stigma surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



While the ride includes participants with military backgrounds, The Rolling Barrage also welcomes members of First Responder communities, including police, fire and emergency medical organizations, as well as civilian riders who want to show their support.

According to the group, its members and supporters also donate funds, services and equipment to organizations and activities aligned with the group’s goals and values.

The organization emphasizes that not all wounds are visible and that PTSD and other mental health challenges can affect people across occupations, particularly those exposed to trauma through service to Canada, its provinces and municipalities.

The 2026 ride is known as The Rolling Barrage X. The organization’s published route information lists Aug. 16 as the journey from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to Bonnyville, Alberta. The route resumes Aug. 18 with travel from Bonnyville to Hinton, Alberta.

The group says its coast-to-coast ride also seeks to foster a sense of belonging by encouraging Veterans, serving CAF members, First Responders and members of the safety community to connect throughout the year