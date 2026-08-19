New CF One app gives military community easier access to exclusive savings

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The Canadian military community now has a new way to access exclusive discounts, savings and member perks through the CF One Member Appreciation app.

The new app provides a simpler and faster way for CF One members to find exclusive offers from hundreds of partners, bringing member benefits together in one place. The app also provides early access to new and featured offers, giving members a single gateway to CF One member benefits.

CF One is the gateway to a range of benefits and services for its members, including exclusive discounts, rewards, and more. Available offers span categories including dining, attractions, entertainment, recreation, travel, accommodations, education, telecommunications, shopping and home services.

The CF One Member Appreciation app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. Members can download the app from the App Store or Google Play and sign in using their CF One member account. Existing users should update to the new version to access the latest features.

Members who have not yet downloaded the new app can find more information and access the download options on the CF One Member Appreciation App webpage.