Remembrance Day Sentry Program selections announced

Photo: Private Jonathan King, Canadian Forces Support Group (Ottawa/Gatineau) Imaging Services

The Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne D. Eyre, has selected which Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members will be part of the national Remembrance Day Sentry Program.

Six CAF members and one Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer received the distinction of being chosen from nominees across the country to play an important role during this year’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa. The selected include:

Royal Canadian Navy Sentry Commander: Petty Officer Second Class Jacob Russell, Personnel Coordination Centre (Pacific), Esquimalt, B.C.

Canadian Army Sentry: Corporal Justin George, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, Edmonton, Alta.

Royal Canadian Air Force Sentry: Corporal William Jodoin, 21 Aerospace Control & Warning Squadron, North Bay, Ont.

Special Operations Forces Sentry: Master Corporal Dany Drapeau-Guay, Canadian Special Operations Training Centre, Petawawa, Ont.

Military Personnel Command Nursing Officer Sentry: Lieutenant (Navy) Debra Fredericks, Canadian Forces Trauma Training Centre (West), Vancouver, B.C.

RCMP Sentry: Corporal Rielly Knock, F Division, Saskatoon, Sask.

Special Guest of the Acting Chief of the Defence Staff: Corporal Nick Kerr, Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group, Edmonton, Alta.

“The sentries chosen for this year’s Remembrance Day Sentry Program continue to epitomize the very best of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” said Gen Eyre. “Thank you for your outstanding dedication and service. Congratulations to each of you, Canada is immensely proud of you.”

The Sentry program was started back in 1998 to “publicly recognize outstanding Canadian Armed Forces members from both the Regular and the Reserve Force, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their dedication, professionalism, and performance in service to Canada,” says the Department of National Defence.

Selections are made based on a variety of criteria, including deployment experience, community involvement and record of conduct.