Smile Cookie campaign raises over $18k for MFRCS

Members of the 4 Wing MFRCS staff along with representatives from Tim Hortons and 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling help announce the grand total for the Smile Cookie Campaign – Photo by Mike Marshall

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) had 18,250 more reasons to smile last Tuesday.

The group hosted guests from Tim Hortons and a drive-thru coffee and cookie day on November 9th for all Defence Team members. The MFRCS was also presented with a cheque from the latest “Smile Cookie” campaign for $18,250.

“Tim Hortons Cold Lake has been a valuable funder for the 4 Wing MFRCS for many years,” explained 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “Funds from the annual Smile Cookie Campaign, now in our 4th year of partnership, are used to support our Children’s Service Programs.”

Smile Cookies were available to purchase starting back in September. $1 from every cookie sold at the Cold Lake locations went to the 4 Wing MFRCS.

“We are very grateful to [Tim Hortons] and the community for the fantastic support during the week-long September Smile Cookie Campaign! Their support to our deployed members is equally valued and appreciated by our troops,” added Chance. “I can’t say enough good things about our local Tim Hortons team and owners, they are wonderful to work with, and incredibly generous to the MFRCS and our military members and their families.”