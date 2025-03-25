Time to Renew Your RV Compound Membership!

March 27, 2025
by | Mar 25, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

File Photo

If you store your RV, boat, or trailer in the 4 Wing RV Compound, mark your calendar—it’s time for membership renewals! Starting March 31st, 2025, all members will need to renew based on their priority level.

Here’s how the renewal timeline breaks down: 

Priority 1: March 31 – April 13, 2025 

Priority 2: April 7 – April 20, 2025 

Priority 3: April 14 – April 27, 2025 

Priority 4: April 21 – May 4, 2025 

Priority 5: April 28 – May 11, 2025 

Priority 6: May 5 – May 18, 2025 

If you don’t complete your renewal by May 31, 2025, you will not have access to the RV Compound! Plus, a late fee of $50 will apply starting June 1, 2025. 

A heads-up for Priority 5 and 6 members—your spots are subject to availability.

For more information on the 4 Wing RV Compound, consult the CFMWS webpage. 

 

 

 

