Veterans Horse Camp: A chance to rediscover yourself

Sgt (retired) Becky Lemon rides Melody, at Red Rose Ranch in 2024 – Photo: Sgt (retired) Becky Lemon

Recently retired (ret’d) Sergeant (Sgt) Becky Lemon and an active member serving in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) had the opportunity to attend a wellness retreat at the Red Rose Ranch Veterans Horse Camp (R3VHC), a volunteer-run initiative located in Dallas, Manitoba.

R3VHC is far more than a typical horse camp. Open to active military members, veterans, and first responders, the camp offers a slower pace of life that facilitates participants being present in the moment and fostering personal growth through horsemanship.

Despite Sgt (ret’d) Lemon and the active CAF member arriving with their own unique purposes, both left with a shared sense of transformation, finding a powerful connection with the horses and, ultimately, with themselves.

For both participants, the experience marked a period of profound growth. Sgt (ret’d) Lemon’s horse, Melody, needed clear leadership, prompting her to rediscover her confidence. Meanwhile, Ranger, a horse missing an eye, required deep trust to be led. These unique partnerships demanded emotional awareness and presence, helping the participants build a renewed sense of self confidence.

Sgt (ret’d) Lemon shared, “this program changed everything.” Her bond with Melody helped her regain confidence during a pivotal time of transition out of the military. “Horses mirror our emotions,” she explained. “Their language is unique, and they need to know who is leading.” Learning to communicate with Melody and care for her daily was a life-changing experience.

The belief that “you can” is reinforced in the camp and reflects the other participant’s experience. In the context of horsemanship, this meant embracing calmness. For the currently serving CAF member, this is how they feel the camp supports self-discovery, “the camp allows everyone to grow, become more self-aware, and walk out stronger.” With the support of the horses and wranglers, participants were empowered to lean into change and personal development in a peaceful environment.

For this experience, the currently serving CAF member offers a heartfelt thank you to every wrangler and volunteer supporting the charity, “they’re doing amazing work for first responders, military members, and veterans.”