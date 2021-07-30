July 30, 2021

Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge Train Right Winner

by | Jul 30, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Shelby Malenfant
Thank you to all those who sent us their #HealthySelfies over the past four weeks for the #P4Challenge! Congratulations to our Train Right Winner, Shelby Malenfant!
We’re now onto our Eat Better section and there are still plenty of prizes to be won! Each week there is $100 up for grabs, as well as a $300 monthly prize and a $1000 grand prize at the end of the 16-week Challenge. Registration required to win prizes* (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!
*Cash prizes are in the form on NPF Visa Gift Cards
**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defence Community (military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)
