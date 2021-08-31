September 2, 2021

Wrapping up Pride Week at 4 Wing

by | Aug 31, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

(L-R): LCol Delaina Brown, DTPAO Champion; CWO Lee Darling, Wing Chief Warrant Officer; LCol Martin Roesler-Yue, Acting Wing Commander; Lt (N) Garrett McKenzie, DTPAO Military Co-Chair; Chloe Plamondon, DTPAO Cvilian Co-Chair. Photo op on the edge of the Progressive Pride flag outside of the 4 Wing Health Care Centre.

Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

 

From 23-27 August, 4 Wing Cold Lake celebrated Pride Week with colours of the rainbow seen flying on flag poles and painted on crosswalks around the Wing. This year, Pride events were held to coincide with Public Service Pride Week.

Throughout the last century many advances have been made in respect to diversity and inclusion of all within the LGBTQ2+ communities. Public Service Pride Week 2021 had a theme of remembering the humble beginnings of Pride movements. Many of these movements came out of groups of individuals banding together in the face of oppression to stand up for the rights of all to be safe to live their lives openly and honestly. Events like the Stonewall Riots in New York in June 1969, the Operation Soap protests in Toronto in February 1981, the LGBT Purge of Public Service employees in Canada from the 1950s to the 1990s and resulting settlement, and the many Pride Marches since have allowed members of the LGBTQ2+ communities to highlight discrepancies and advances in inclusion.

Local events kicked off with some quick changes to plans due to weather. A group of happy painters took to the streets on Saturday to measure, chalk, prime, chalk again, tape, and paint two cross walks with the colours of the progressive pride flag. A short 8 and half hours and a few photo ops later, the cross walks were complete. The rain came down on Sunday, but the colours would not be washed away.

Monday brought with it some sunshine and many pride flags flown around the wing. The main display across from building 1 held the National Flag, the RCAF Command Flag, and the Progressive Pride flag. The small ceremony, attended by Acting Wing Commander LCol Roesler-Yue, Wing Chief CWO Darling and members of the Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO), took place at 0730.

On Tuesday, 4 Wing Positive Space Ambassadors (PSA) held a virtual PSA Initiative Workshop which was attended by 11 members of the Defence Team from across the country. This was the 7th PSA Workshop that 4 Wing has facilitated in 2021, training 125 Ambassadors from locations across Canada to OUTCAN postings in the US and around the world.

Wednesday brought with it two more great events that showcased 4 Wing’s commitment to LGBTQ2+ inclusion. The unveiling of the 1st Pride Flag that was flown at the end of June 2020 by the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) was up first. This event was attended by the Acting Wing Commander and the Wing Chief, as well as members of the DWAO and DTPAO to celebrate the official handoff of Pride activities and events from one Employment Equity group to the other. The flag will be on display at the CANEX mall along with commemorative photos from when it flew in the three main airframe types that fly in Cold Lake.

Following that event was the launch of the Lakeland Safe Space Initiative, a joint venture between the DTPAO, the City of Cold Lake, and the Family and Community Support Services for Cold Lake and District. The Lakeland Safe Space Initiative is an education and awareness program for businesses and organizations in the area to support safe places for members of the LGBTQ2+ communities to be their authentic selves.

These fantastic events were very well received and allowed for learning and growth throughout the week. Many meaningful conversations were had during each of the events and the DTPAO would like to thank all those involved in the planning, promotion, and presentation of it all, with a special thanks to Lt Amber Cotton, Event Lead. The DTPAO could not have done this all without your efforts! Feel free to take a look at the photos of the events. If you have any questions about the DTPAO, please contact ColdLakePrideNetwork@forces.gc.ca or visit Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO) Cold Lake (available on DWAN only). For any questions about the PSA Initiative, please contact PositiveSpace@forces.gc.ca or visit Positive Space Ambassadors Cold Lake (available on DWAN only).

(L-R): Lt (N) Garrett McKenzie, DTPAO military co-chair; Amy Saindon, Community Partnerships Facilitator representing FCSS Cold Lake and District; Olivia McDonald, designer of the Lakeland Safe Space Initiative logo. Photo: Nikita Proulx.

Commemorative photos hidden under Progressive Pride flags await their unveiling at the CANEX mall. Photo: Nikita Proulx

(L-R): MCpl Emily Reiman, DWAO military co-chair; Maj Alana Cadiuex, DWAO Champion; Lisa Fisher, DWAO civilian co-chair. As an official thank you for all of the support and assistance with celebrating Pride on 4 Wing before the 5th Employment Equity Defence Advisory Group was set up, flowers were presented to the leadership of the DWAO from the leadership of the DTPAO. Photo: Nikita Proulx.

(L-R): LCol Delaina Brown, DTPAO Champion; CWO Lee Darling, Wing Chief Warrant Officer; LCol Martin Roesler-Yue, Acting Wing Commander; Lt (N) Garrett McKenzie, DTPAO Military Co-Chair; Chloe Plamondon, DTPAO Cvilian Co-Chair. Practicing physical distancing and social support! Photo: Avr Alex Thornton

Progressive Pride flags were raised around 4 Wing. Seen here is the Progressive Pride flag at Hangar 10, home of 419 Squadron. Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Progressive Pride flags were raised around 4 Wing. Seen here is the Progressive Pride flag at the Regional Cadet Support Unit (Northwest).    Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Progressive Pride flags were raised around 4 Wing. Seen here is the Progressive Pride flag at 4 Wing Hangar 7, home to AETE and 417 Squadron. Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Progressive Pride flags were raised around 4 Wing. Seen here is the Progressive Pride flag at the 4 Wing Construction Engineers Building.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Progressive Pride flags were raised around 4 Wing. Seen here is the Progressive Pride flag at the 4 Wing MP Gate. Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Progressive Pride flags were raised around 4 Wing. Seen here is the Progressive Pride flag at the 4 Wing Fire Hall. Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

The Progressive Pride flag being removed by Cpl Mady Webb from its temporary position on the center mast across from Building 1 to make way for the National Flag. Photo: Michelle Webb

The RCAF Command flag, National Flag and Progressive Pride flag were raised full-up to pause for a moment before lowering to half-staff. Photo: Avr Kastleen Strome, 4 Wing Imaging

The RCAF Command flag (raised by Sgt Amanda Proctor), National Flag (raised by Sgt Jenn Mate) and Progressive Pride flag (raised by Cpl Mady Webb) on their way to full-up, with Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler-Yue and Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling saluting at attention. Photo: Avr Kastleen Strome, 4 Wing Imaging

Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler-Yue and Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling salute as the National Flag (raised by Sgt Jenn Mate) and Progressive Pride flag (raised by Cpl Mady Webb) begin to fly. Photo: Avr Kastleen Strome, 4 Wing Imaging

Bright colours under grey skies. Photo: Cpl Tyler Scott

The Progressive Pride Flag colours shine bright after an evening of rain. Photo: Cpl Tyler Scott

Waiting for paint to dry as the sun sets on a day of painting. Photo: Cpl Mady Webb

Finishing touches are added by Capt Megan Jones and Doug Brown. Photo: Cpl Mady Webb

Orange and green are the final colours rolled on. Photo: Capt Megan Jones

The painting crew: Back Row (L-R): Lt (N) Garrett McKenzie, Cpl Tyler Scott, Sgt Jenn Mate, Shannon Freel. Front Row (L-R): Cpl Mady Webb, Sgt Amanda Proctor, Klaire Freel, Kaelynn Freel. Not pictured: Capt Megan Jones, Doug Brown, Cpl Connie Valin.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, Wing Imaging

Klaire Freel joined in on the fun to help with the painting.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Brushes and rollers were used throughout the day.    Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

A crew of happy painters does some rolling of paint while others do some touch ups.    Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

A base layer of white is laid down at the crosswalk across from 1 AMS Hangar 1. Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

