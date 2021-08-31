Wrapping up Pride Week at 4 Wing

(L-R): LCol Delaina Brown, DTPAO Champion; CWO Lee Darling, Wing Chief Warrant Officer; LCol Martin Roesler-Yue, Acting Wing Commander; Lt (N) Garrett McKenzie, DTPAO Military Co-Chair; Chloe Plamondon, DTPAO Cvilian Co-Chair. Photo op on the edge of the Progressive Pride flag outside of the 4 Wing Health Care Centre.

Photo: Aviator Alex Thornton, 4 Wing Imaging

From 23-27 August, 4 Wing Cold Lake celebrated Pride Week with colours of the rainbow seen flying on flag poles and painted on crosswalks around the Wing. This year, Pride events were held to coincide with Public Service Pride Week.

Throughout the last century many advances have been made in respect to diversity and inclusion of all within the LGBTQ2+ communities. Public Service Pride Week 2021 had a theme of remembering the humble beginnings of Pride movements. Many of these movements came out of groups of individuals banding together in the face of oppression to stand up for the rights of all to be safe to live their lives openly and honestly. Events like the Stonewall Riots in New York in June 1969, the Operation Soap protests in Toronto in February 1981, the LGBT Purge of Public Service employees in Canada from the 1950s to the 1990s and resulting settlement, and the many Pride Marches since have allowed members of the LGBTQ2+ communities to highlight discrepancies and advances in inclusion.

Local events kicked off with some quick changes to plans due to weather. A group of happy painters took to the streets on Saturday to measure, chalk, prime, chalk again, tape, and paint two cross walks with the colours of the progressive pride flag. A short 8 and half hours and a few photo ops later, the cross walks were complete. The rain came down on Sunday, but the colours would not be washed away.

Monday brought with it some sunshine and many pride flags flown around the wing. The main display across from building 1 held the National Flag, the RCAF Command Flag, and the Progressive Pride flag. The small ceremony, attended by Acting Wing Commander LCol Roesler-Yue, Wing Chief CWO Darling and members of the Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO), took place at 0730.

On Tuesday, 4 Wing Positive Space Ambassadors (PSA) held a virtual PSA Initiative Workshop which was attended by 11 members of the Defence Team from across the country. This was the 7th PSA Workshop that 4 Wing has facilitated in 2021, training 125 Ambassadors from locations across Canada to OUTCAN postings in the US and around the world.

Wednesday brought with it two more great events that showcased 4 Wing’s commitment to LGBTQ2+ inclusion. The unveiling of the 1st Pride Flag that was flown at the end of June 2020 by the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) was up first. This event was attended by the Acting Wing Commander and the Wing Chief, as well as members of the DWAO and DTPAO to celebrate the official handoff of Pride activities and events from one Employment Equity group to the other. The flag will be on display at the CANEX mall along with commemorative photos from when it flew in the three main airframe types that fly in Cold Lake.

Following that event was the launch of the Lakeland Safe Space Initiative, a joint venture between the DTPAO, the City of Cold Lake, and the Family and Community Support Services for Cold Lake and District. The Lakeland Safe Space Initiative is an education and awareness program for businesses and organizations in the area to support safe places for members of the LGBTQ2+ communities to be their authentic selves.

These fantastic events were very well received and allowed for learning and growth throughout the week. Many meaningful conversations were had during each of the events and the DTPAO would like to thank all those involved in the planning, promotion, and presentation of it all, with a special thanks to Lt Amber Cotton, Event Lead. The DTPAO could not have done this all without your efforts! Feel free to take a look at the photos of the events. If you have any questions about the DTPAO, please contact ColdLakePrideNetwork@forces.gc.ca or visit Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO) Cold Lake (available on DWAN only). For any questions about the PSA Initiative, please contact PositiveSpace@forces.gc.ca or visit Positive Space Ambassadors Cold Lake (available on DWAN only).