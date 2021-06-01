June 7, 2021

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
National Day of Prayer – Mourning the Loss of 215 Indigenous ChildrenHealth Promotion’s Feature Friday initiativeMinister of National Defence marks passage of Bill 93, which recognizes the Royal Military College Saint-Jean as an educational institution at the university levelPromotion at 419 Tac F (T) SqnThe Courier: Final edition

You’ve been caught – Doing something good

by | Jun 1, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

4 Wing Military Police, Cold Lake RCMP, Cold Lake Peace Officers, and Victim Services are teaming up again this year to serve the youth in the Cold Lake area with Positive Tickets. Between June 1 and July 31, Cold Lake law enforcement teams will be on the look out for kids who are caught being a community hero, demonstrating a positive attitude, making smart choices, or practicing personal safety.

As a reward for doing something good, Cold Lake youth can receive a Slurpee from 7 Eleven, an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen or fries from McDonald’s, with each positive ticket. Plus, everyone that receives a ticket can also be entered into a draw for a prize. This year’s prizes are a PS5, an iPad and Sports package worth $250.00. To enter the draw, the recipient of the Positive Ticket must take a selfie with their ticket and post it on their (or a member of their family’s) Facebook page and tag @ColdLakeVictimServices.

In addition to the Positive ticket program, Cold Lake RCMP and Victim Services intend to do a community initiative in the communities of Elizabeth Metis Settlement and Cold Lake First Nations. They plan to team up with the schools of the two communities and do “Safety Presentations” to the students. At the completion of the presentation, the students will receive a positive ticket for their attendance/participation.

So get out there and get caught doing something good.

 

Members of the Military Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Cold Lake Peace Officers and Victim Services pose for a group photo, in support of the Positive Ticket program, at the RCMP station in Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 13, 2021.
From left to right: Community Peace Officer Simon Grevier, Cold Lake Victim Services Program Manager Dave Zimmerman, Lyndon Hickey, Corporal Colin Hickey, Emma Hickey, RCMP Officer Constable Victoria Forbes, RCMP Officer Constable Andrew Kary.
Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap