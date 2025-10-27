2025 Remembrance Day Sentry Program participants announced

A Canadian Armed Forces member stands sentry during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Citadelle de Quebec, November 11, 2017. Photo by: Cpl Nathan Moulton, Imagerie Valcartier

Last week, 11 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and one officer from the Royal Canadian Military Police (RCMP) were named participants in the Remembrance Day Sentry Program. They have the honour of being chosen from those nominated from across the country to play an important ceremonial role at this year’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

Representative of the duty, commitment, and diversity of our military and security personnel, these exceptional program participants have been honoured with this distinction based on certain criteria such as their deployment experience, community involvement, physical fitness, and their record of conduct. They are also representative of the diversity and inclusion found in today’s CAF.

The following personnel have been selected to participate in this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony:

Canadian Army – Sentry Commander: Sergeant Kevin Deng, 1st Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Edmonton, Alta.

Royal Canadian Navy Sentry: Sailor First Class Christian Campbell, Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix, Canadian Forces Base Halifax, N.S.

Royal Canadian Air Force Sentry: Master Corporal Benton Wong, Canadian Detachment Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, U.S.A.

Canadian Special Operations Sentry: Warrant Officer Jason James, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command Headquarters, Suffield, Alta.

RCMP Sentry: Staff Sergeant Roch Lizotte, J Division, Bathurst, N.B.

Military Personnel Command Nursing Officer: Captain Mariel Justice, 1 Canadian Field Hospital, High Readiness Detachment, Ottawa, Ont.

Canadian Ranger Sentry: Master Corporal Lona Williams, 5 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, Cartwright, N.L.

Eagle Staff Bearer: Master Corporal Lindy Georgekish, 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, Wemindji, Que.

Eagle Staff Assistant: Master Corporal Jason Bignell, Director General Compensation and Benefits, Ottawa, Ont.

Directorate of History and Heritage, Musician – Bugler: Sergeant Christopher Gerdei, Central Band, Ottawa, Ont.

Directorate of History and Heritage, Musician – Piper: Corporal Nathan Plante, 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Borden, Ont.

Special Guest to the Chief of the Defence Staff and Canadian Armed Forces Chief Warrant Officer: Master Sailor James Varpalotai, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Vancouver, Esquimalt, B.C.

In the days leading up to Remembrance Day, the participants and their guests will tour places of note in our nation’s capital, including the Canadian War Museum, the National Military Cemetery, the RCMP Musical Ride Stables, and a visit to National Defence Headquarters. But while being selected for the program and travelling to Ottawa might be exciting, daily drills to prepare them for their role in the Remembrance Day ceremony are a reminder of the solemn occasion to come.

Created in 1998, the Remembrance Day Sentry Program publicly recognizes outstanding CAF members from both the Regular and the Reserve Force and the RCMP for their dedication, professionalism, and performance in service to Canada.