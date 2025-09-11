4 Wing assists City with curling rink upgrades

The Curling facility at the Cold Lake Colf and Winter Club – Photo from the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club / Google

A significant contribution towards upgrades at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club’s curling facilities was made by 4 Wing Cold Lake.

At a meeting held late August 2025, City Council voted in favour of just over $90,000 worth of upgrades to the curling facility’s video camera and television system that would improve user experience and allow for higher profile events to be held at the facility.

The facility, located on 4 Wing at CFB Cold Lake, is owned by the federal government but operated by the City through a licence agreement. Leadership at 4 Wing agreed to reduce contributions made by the City by $63,000 towards the project. When the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club was first built, the City of Cold Lake agreed to $600,000 towards the project over 30 years. This contribution assisted with the construction of the new facility, and provided the community with access to a curling venue.

The City’s next nine contributions under the agreement will be reduced by $7,000 annually, providing for the $63,000 contribution toward the upgrades.

Council voted unanimously to accept the reduction in the City’s annual payments as a contribution towards the project. At the same meeting, Council voted to extend three service contracts which allow the City to operate the Gold Lake Golf and Winter Club for five years, extending the term of the city’s operations at the facility to March 31, 2031.

“We are always grateful for our strong working relationship with 4 Wing Cold Lake, and this is another example of how the City’s leadership and the leadership at 4 Wing consistently find innovative ways to work together for the betterment of the community as a whole,” Mayor Craig Copeland said.