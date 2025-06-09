4 Wing Band Delivers a Blockbuster Performance with Movie-Themed Concert

The 4 Wing Band takes the stage during their Spring Concert at the Cold Lake High School Theatre on May 25.

All Photos: Sailor 1st Class (S1) Amy Langlois, 4 Wing Imaging

The 4 Wing Band brought cinematic flair to the stage on May 25 with a free concert at the Cold Lake High School Theatre, treating the audience to an evening of movie magic through music. Featuring iconic film scores and beloved soundtrack selections, the show was the result of months of careful planning, collaboration, and dedication.

Themed around music from the movies, the concert was the brainchild of 4 Wing Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Adam Gaw.

“Planning for a show like this begins many months in advance,” said WO Gaw. “Back in November 2024, I decided on a movie-themed concert for our annual spring public concert. I had a few ideas in mind but decided to ask my coworkers and fellow band members what their favourite movie soundtracks were.”

From there, the challenge became one of adaptation—finding music originally scored for full orchestras that could be arranged for the band

“I had to research existing arrangements for concert band, since most soundtracks are written for full orchestra, including strings, in addition to brass, reeds, and percussion,” he explained. “Along the way, I made the decision not to include any music already in our repertoire, which meant we had to learn an entirely new program.”

Following the band’s 2024 Christmas concert, rehearsals for the spring performance began in earnest.

“We started reading through pieces in our library and I also arranged a visit with the RCA Band in Edmonton to borrow some additional music,” said WO Gaw. “In January, the real work began—every week we tried out new tunes, kept some, and discarded others until we finalized the program we presented in May.”



The final setlist featured an impressive range of titles from across generations and genres of film, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Selections from Moana and Encanto, and How to Train Your Dragon. The concert opened with the iconic 20th Century Fox Fanfare, finishing with a nod to tradition through the RCAF March Past.

The concert season also brought new faces to the ensemble.

“We had many new members join us during rehearsals,” he noted. “It was a great way for them to integrate with the band and quickly brush off the cobwebs. And we’re still on the lookout for trumpet players, if there are any out there!”

Reflecting on the journey to the stage, WO Gaw described it as a meaningful experience for both himself and the band.

“From my perspective, it was a growing experience for me as a relatively new conductor, and for the musicians in the band. The final result was excellent.”

The 4 Wing Band continues to be a vibrant part of both the military and local Cold Lake communities, performing at base functions and public events throughout the year.