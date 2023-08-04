4 Wing Cold Lake shines at Calgary Stampede

A 4 Wing Cold Lake contingent, led by 4 Wing Band, marches during the Stampede parade in Calgary on July 7, 2023 – All photos supplied

In July 2023, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and 4 Wing Cold Lake were proudly represented at the renowned Calgary Stampede by a dedicated group of 49 members. This annual event, known for its international appeal, attracted an estimated crowd of 1.2 million attendees and was broadcasted nationwide on television.

During the Stampede, 4 Wing Cold Lake showcased their presence through a captivating display located at the esteemed Stampede Park. This display served as a testament to the Wing’s commitment to excellence and their role within the RCAF.

Furthermore, a remarkable marching contingent, led by the talented 4 Wing Band, showcased their musical prowess during the Stampede parade on July 7th. As the crowd lined the streets with enthusiasm, the band’s performance of military marches resonated through the air, symbolizing the dedication and professionalism of the RCAF and 4 Wing.

The participation of 4 Wing Cold Lake in the Calgary Stampede not only allowed for a significant presence in this iconic international event but also served as an opportunity to engage with a diverse audience. By showcasing their capabilities and traditions, the Wing reinforced their commitment to serving the nation and maintaining strong ties with the local community.