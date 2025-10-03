4 Wing Hosts Indigenous Cultural Sharing Event for Truth and Reconciliation

Col Mark Hickey, 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, honours Agnes Gendron with one of only 100 RCAF Centennial coins issued – All photos by Janae Wandler/The Courier News Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake observed the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, September 29, with an Indigenous Cultural Sharing Event held in the gathering space between the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and CANEX.

The event brought together military members, families, and community guests to reflect, learn, and honour the experiences of Indigenous peoples, particularly residential school survivors.

The guest of honour, Agnes Gendron, an Elder from Cold Lake First Nations and Executive Director of the Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre, shared stories from her life and the residential school system. Her words offered attendees a personal and powerful reminder of the importance of truth and reconciliation.

To mark the occasion, Colonel Mark Hickey, Commander of 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake, presented Gendron with one of only 100 special RCAF Centennial coins issued across Canada.

The program included cultural sharing through food and traditions. Sergeant Dana Janvier, along with her mother Marlene, served chili and bannock bread to attendees, while Warrant Officer John McArthur prepared moose tenderloin and Chaga tea for participants to enjoy.

As part of the ceremonies, Sgt Janvier and WO McArthur raised the Residential School Survivors flag, an important gesture of respect and remembrance.

Displays and resources were also set up for participants, including information tables and colouring books for members to bring home, offering opportunities for continued learning and engagement.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is marked each year on September 30 across Canada. It serves as a time to honour the survivors of residential schools, remember those who never returned home, and reflect on the lasting impacts of these institutions on Indigenous communities and the nation as a whole.