4 Wing pilots, crew helping track Santa

(From left) Captain Jesse Haggart – Smith, 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region Commander Major General Eric Kenny and Captain Jacob Naccarato – Photo Supplied

Pilots and crew from 4 Wing will be helping Santa Claus make his way safely across Canada on December 25th.

1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region Commander Major General Eric Kenny announced that Captain Jesse Haggart – Smith and Captain Jacob Naccarato, both with 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS), will work as escort pilots as ‘NORAD tracks Santa” returns once again.

“As a former Santa escort pilot myself, I know it can be difficult to work over the holidays,” said Kenny in a video posted to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Facebook page. “Your dedication makes us proud and I thank your families for their support”.

Joining the Santa tracking crew will be Maintenance Crew members Sergeant Chad Peacey and Master Corporal Zach Bailie, also both from 401 TFS.

Crew from 3 Wing in Bagotville will also take part in helping Santa make his deliveries safely across the airspace.

The NORAD tracks Santa program began back in 1955 with the Continental Air Defense Command.

“Twenty four hours a day, 365 days a year, NORAD tracks airplanes, missiles, space launches and anything else that flies in or around the North American continent, while also completing some other very important missions. While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We’re the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it. And, we love it! NORAD is honored to be Santa’s official tracker” explained the group on their official webpage for tracking Santa.

“From everyone across the Canadian NORAD region who work every day to keep Canada and North America safe, Happy Holidays!” added Kenny