4 Wing to Host Indigenous Cultural Sharing Event for Truth and Reconciliation

4 Wing will host an Indigenous Cultural Sharing Event on Monday, 29th of September to observe the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

It will be held at the concrete circle that forms a gathering place in between the CANEX and the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre (you will not miss it!) and will take on the form of a ‘drop-in’ event running from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

The event will include Indigenous cultural displays and food throughout the time window, with a Residential School Survivors flag raising at the above location and address from the Wing Command Team at 12:00.

During what will be a busy Ground Training Day, all Commanding Officers and Defence Team supervisors are encouraged to find some time and allow their members to drop by to experience and learn a little of Indigenous culture, and sample traditionally prepared foods that will be available.