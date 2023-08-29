401 TFS Ride for Mental Health a success, despite weather woes

Cyclists taking part in the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron’s “Ride for Mental Health” on August 19th, 2023 – Supplied Photo

A recent ride for mental health organized by the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) was a success, even with bad weather.

Around 17 riders took part in the 401 TFS “Ride for Mental Health” on August 19th, says organizer Major Bob Johnston.

“The day went off despite the driving rain and colder temperatures. Riders tackled distances of 36km, 69km and 109km! We wrapped up with a lunch and beverage at the Cold Lake Brewing & Distilling Co.”

“The event was a success by all accounts. We provided that crucial opportunity to talk about and advocate for mental health. The rain itself turned the ride into a true test of perseverance, and all the riders were thankful for each other’s support and camaraderie.”

This is the squadron’s second hosting of the event. Twelve riders participated in the inaugural edition.

“I’d like to thank our gracious volunteers who made the ride a success: Corporal Emily Fisher, Corporal Drew Woods, Major Kristin Johnston, and Major Lee Fowler,” added Johnston.

“To all our dedicated riders: thank you for joining us and hope to see you next year!