First 401 TFS Ride for Mental Health a success

A group of riders departs from Heritage Park at the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) Ride for Mental Health – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Organizers of the first 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) Ride for Mental Health are calling it a success.

On August 19th, 12 riders in total took part in the ride on a designated route around 4 Wing and Cold Lake.

“Most importantly, it was awesome to see that each of you committed to an event intended for members’ mental health. Your participation, whether for personal reasons or for someone you know, was a step towards advocacy, was a step towards ensuring programs like this in the future; and it may have been the step someone you know really needed in their lives,” said event organizer Maj Bob Johnston.

Although not a fundraising event, Johnston does say that at least $830 was figured to have been raised individually through the riders for mental health programs supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

“Next year I know we can go bigger, and 401 TFS can lead a whole-Wing effort to advocate for CAF Mental Health,” added Johnston.