Adventure, Creativity, and Fun Await at PSP Summer Camps in Cold Lake

School will be out soon, and the Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp program at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is ready to make this summer one to remember!

Designed for school-aged kids, PSP Summer Camp offers nine weeks of themed fun, packed with hands-on activities, outdoor adventures, creative challenges, and exciting weekly excursions. From spy missions and science experiments to beach days, music, myths, and time travel, each week delivers something fresh and exciting.

Camps run Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre, with a bussed field trip every Wednesday and a walk to the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre every Friday.

This year’s weekly themes include:

Spy Week

Mad Scientist

Sports Week

Beach Bash

Outdoor Adventure

Myths & Legends

Arts & Music

Armed Forces

Time Traveller

Whether your child is an adventurer, creator, or explorer, they’ll find something to love at PSP Summer Camp.



PSP Summer Camps are available to both military/defence team families ($175 + GST per week) and community members ($300 + GST per week).

Registration is open now, and spots are filling. Parents can register their kids online at:

https://bkk.cfmws.com/coldlakepub/courses/index.asp

For more information about the program, visit the PSP Summer Camps page.