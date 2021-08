BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, has launched the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program. Ten women-owned businesses will each receive a $10,000 grant, and an additional eight will receive a $2,500 grant for their business.

Do you know any woman-owned businesses who could apply?

Applications for the grant program opened Monday, July 26 and will close on Friday, Aug. 13, at 11:59 pm ET.

For more information, visit https://bmoforwomen.com/celebrating-women/bmo-celebrating-women-grant-program/