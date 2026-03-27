Supplied Photo
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Joint Operations Symposium (JOS) brings together senior defence and national security leaders to examine specific operational challenges and explore potential solutions to ensure the CAF remains fit for purpose, ready for pan-domain operations and able to successfully deter and defeat threats to Canada, North America and Canadian interests abroad
Joint Operations Symposium (JOS) 2026
- Date: 20 May 2026
- Location: Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Pl, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- Website: Canadian War Museum
- Theme: All-Domain Defence of Canada and its Approaches
- Keynote Speaker: Dr. Andrea Charron
- Dr. Charron serves as the Director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at the University of Manitoba. A leading authority on continental defence, NORAD, and Arctic security, she brings substantial academic and policy expertise. Her research and analysis support national security planning and decision-making, providing key insights into Canada’s rapidly evolving defence landscape.
- Program and speakers
- To be issued
- JOS 2026 Administrative Instruction:
- To be issued