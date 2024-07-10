Bus Service Through RHU Area Eases Access to Cold Lake Air Show

Supplied Photo

If you’re looking for an easy way to get to all the action of the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, the Residential Housing Unit (RHU) Shuttle Bus Service is back!



The Cold Lake Air Show is renowned for its thrilling aerial performances and displays, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from across the area. With traffic congestion being a common concern, the return of the bus service helps to alleviate it. Attendees can now look forward to a stress-free journey to and from the show, allowing them to focus entirely on the spectacular show!



The bus makes its way through the residential section of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, running every 20 minutes between 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM, as well as 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on both days of the Air Show. New for this year is an added stop in the Pinetree/Timberline area, making six access points for the service.



The RHU Shuttle Bus is free to ride for all guests.



The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show promises to be an unforgettable event, and with the return of the bus service, attendees can look forward to a convenient and enjoyable experience from start to finish!



Get your tickets for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show now, at its official website.



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Safety Sponsor, Pathways Alliance!





The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.