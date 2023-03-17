CAF units with Irish connections

A recruiting poster for the Irish Canadian Rangers, produced during the First World War – Public Domain

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all as we celebrate the culture and history of the Irish!



Historic and modern units of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have a number of connections to Ireland.



In 1914, The Irish Canadian Rangers (then known as the 55th Regiment) was formed in Montreal, Quebec, recruiting from the city’s Irish community. The regiment would serve in the First World War, participating in battles including Hill 70, The Battle of Passchendaele, and the Battle of Amiens.



In 1915, the 110th Irish Regiment was formed in Toronto and also saw action during the First World War. By the Second World War, the group was now sporting the name “The Irish Regiment of Canada” and served in campaigns in Italy as well as in Northwestern Europe.



The Irish Regiment of Canada continues on today as a Primary Reserve unit based out of Sudbury, Ontario. They are noted for wearing their “Caubeen” headdress and O’Saffron tartan kilt.



Other historical units with Irish heritage in the CAF have included the Irish Fusiliers of Canada (Vancouver Regiment) out of Vancouver, B.C and the Princess Louise Fusiliers, a Primary Reserve unit based in Halifax whose own history is almost as old as the country, having been started in 1869 as the Halifax Volunteer Battalion of Infantry.



In the 2021 Canadian Census, the Federal Government states that 4.4 million Canadians listed “Irish” as either full or partial ancestry, making 11.5% of the country’s total population of 38.25 million people.

Joyeuse Saint-Patrick à vous! Nous célébrons aujourd’hui la culture et l’histoire des Irlandais.



Dans les Forces armées canadiennes (FAC), des unités d’hier et d’aujourd’hui ont des liens avec l’Irlande.



En 1914, les Irish Canadian Rangers (alors appelés le 55e Régiment) ont été formés à Montréal, au Québec, par recrutement dans la communauté irlandaise de la ville. Ce régiment a participé à la Première Guerre mondiale, à l’occasion entre autres des batailles de la côte 70, à la bataille de Passchendaele et à la bataille d’Amiens.



En 1915, le 110th Irish Regiment a été mis sur pied à Toronto et a aussi combattu pendant la Première Guerre mondiale. À la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, le groupe s’appelait « The Irish Regiment of Canada » et a participé à diverses campagnes en Italie ainsi que dans le Nord-Ouest de l’Europe.



L’Irish Regiment of Canada est aujourd’hui une unité de la Première réserve basée à Sudbury, en Ontario. Ses membres se distinguent par le port de la coiffure appelée « caubeen » et du kilt fait du tartan O’Saffron.



Parmi les autres unités historiques portées par un patrimoine irlandais dans les FAC, mentionnons les Irish Fusiliers of Canada (régiment de Vancouver) à Vancouver, en C.-B. et les Princess Louise Fusiliers, une unité de la Première réserve basée à Halifax et dont l’histoire est presqu’aussi longue que celle du pays, car elle a été créée en 1869. Elle portait alors le nom de Halifax Volunteer Battalion of Infantry.



Dans le Recensement canadien de 2021, le gouvernement fédéral affirme que 4,4 millions de Canadiens et Canadiennes ont indiqué avoir une ascendance irlandaise totale ou partielle, ce qui correspond à 11,5 % de la population totale du pays de 38,25 millions de personnes.

