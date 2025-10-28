CFB Cold Lake Hosts Successful Sports Day on October 17th

October 29, 2025
by | Oct 28, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

Volleyball during CAF Sports Day on October 17th – All photos unless noted by Mike Marshall / The Courier News 

On October 17th, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake came alive with activity as 548 participants took part in 4 Wing’s Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day. From hockey and volleyball to disc golf, table tennis, spin sessions, wellness walks, and yoga, members had the chance to get active, socialize, and enhance their well-being. 

“This day was all about having fun, staying active, and connecting with fellow members,” said Tammy Buchanan, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager. 

Several special guests and contributors helped make the day memorable: 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Col Mark Hickey and MWO Antle kicked off the opening ceremonies, joined by the 4 Wing Band, members from SISIP and CANEX and others. Canadian Natural sponsored the event, providing prizes and a “Grab & Go” chili and bun luncheon.

Adding to the day’s focus on health and wellness, a pop-in vaccination clinic was held inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, where members — including many in the Wing Command team — rolled up their sleeves to receive their flu vaccines.

Buchanan extended her gratitude to all the participants, as well as the dedicated staff and volunteers whose planning and hard work made Sports Day such a success.

Event Winners:

Volleyball 

1st Place – Shenanigators 

2nd Place – CE Crew 

3rd Place – Floaters 1 

 Hockey 

1st Place – Benders 

2nd Place – Sad Dogs 

 Table Tennis 

1st Place – Avr Brady Bartlett 

2nd Place – Cpl Carl Stevens 

3rd Place – Cpl Joey Chow 

 Disc Golf 

Gift card winners: 

Sgt Joshua Scheibenpflug 

Cpl Braden Mclean 

Cpl Nickerson 

Cpl Ben Laffin 

 Spin 

Gift card winners: 

Capt Franz Sobek 

Cpl Mattaus Lentz 

Capt Alex Anthony-Miller 

MCpl Neil MacEachern 

 Yoga 

Gift card winners: 

Maj Alex Brault 

Civ Michael Crotty 

Sgt Chad Smith 

Avr Isabella Cosstick 

 Wellness Walk 

Gift card winners: 

1st Place: Team TC Ya Laters   Unit: Transition Centre 

2nd Place: Team Walking Duckies   Unit : D/W Comd 

Single Participant Winner:  Cpl Jordan Morrow   Unit: 4 MMS

Kim Foisy of Canadian Natural (left) and 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler pose during CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Kim Foisy of Canadian Natural, along with representees from SISIP and Sheri Klein of the CANEX, pose with 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey during the ceremonial face-off of CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Yoga during CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Table Tennis during CAF Sports Day on October 17th – Photo provided by 4 Wing Imaging

4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey and Master Warrant Officer Bernie Antle join in with others including Kim Foisy of Canadian Natural during the Wellness Walk

Members of Wing Command, including 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey (3rd from left) receive their flu shots at the pop-up vaccination clinic at CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Spin Class during CAF Sports Day on October 17th at CFB Cold Lake

Representatives from SISIP and CANEX present a cheque representing revenue made by the two groups to be reinvested into programs supporting military families and veterans at CAF Sports Day on October 17th

4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Disc Golfers take their shot on CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Volleyball during CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Members enjoy the grab-and-go lunch at CAF Sports Day on October 17th

Hockey during CAF Sports Day on October 17th at CFB Cold Lake – Photo provided by 4 Wing Imaging

