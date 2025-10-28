CFB Cold Lake Hosts Successful Sports Day on October 17th

On October 17th, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake came alive with activity as 548 participants took part in 4 Wing’s Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day. From hockey and volleyball to disc golf, table tennis, spin sessions, wellness walks, and yoga, members had the chance to get active, socialize, and enhance their well-being.
“This day was all about having fun, staying active, and connecting with fellow members,” said Tammy Buchanan, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager.
Several special guests and contributors helped make the day memorable: 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Col Mark Hickey and MWO Antle kicked off the opening ceremonies, joined by the 4 Wing Band, members from SISIP and CANEX and others. Canadian Natural sponsored the event, providing prizes and a “Grab & Go” chili and bun luncheon.
Adding to the day’s focus on health and wellness, a pop-in vaccination clinic was held inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, where members — including many in the Wing Command team — rolled up their sleeves to receive their flu vaccines.
Buchanan extended her gratitude to all the participants, as well as the dedicated staff and volunteers whose planning and hard work made Sports Day such a success.
Event Winners:
Volleyball
1st Place – Shenanigators
2nd Place – CE Crew
3rd Place – Floaters 1
Hockey
1st Place – Benders
2nd Place – Sad Dogs
Table Tennis
1st Place – Avr Brady Bartlett
2nd Place – Cpl Carl Stevens
3rd Place – Cpl Joey Chow
Disc Golf
Gift card winners:
Sgt Joshua Scheibenpflug
Cpl Braden Mclean
Cpl Nickerson
Cpl Ben Laffin
Spin
Gift card winners:
Capt Franz Sobek
Cpl Mattaus Lentz
Capt Alex Anthony-Miller
MCpl Neil MacEachern
Yoga
Gift card winners:
Maj Alex Brault
Civ Michael Crotty
Sgt Chad Smith
Avr Isabella Cosstick
Wellness Walk
Gift card winners:
1st Place: Team TC Ya Laters Unit: Transition Centre
2nd Place: Team Walking Duckies Unit : D/W Comd
Single Participant Winner: Cpl Jordan Morrow Unit: 4 MMS