CFB Cold Lake Hosts Successful Sports Day on October 17th

Volleyball during CAF Sports Day on October 17th – All photos unless noted by Mike Marshall / The Courier News On October 17th, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake came alive with activity as 548 participants took part in 4 Wing’s Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day. From hockey and volleyball to disc golf, table tennis, spin sessions, wellness walks, and yoga, members had the chance to get active, socialize, and enhance their well-being.

“This day was all about having fun, staying active, and connecting with fellow members,” said Tammy Buchanan, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager.

Several special guests and contributors helped make the day memorable: 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Col Mark Hickey and MWO Antle kicked off the opening ceremonies, joined by the 4 Wing Band, members from SISIP and CANEX and others. Canadian Natural sponsored the event, providing prizes and a “Grab & Go” chili and bun luncheon.

Adding to the day’s focus on health and wellness, a pop-in vaccination clinic was held inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, where members — including many in the Wing Command team — rolled up their sleeves to receive their flu vaccines.

Buchanan extended her gratitude to all the participants, as well as the dedicated staff and volunteers whose planning and hard work made Sports Day such a success.

Event Winners:

Volleyball

1st Place – Shenanigators

2nd Place – CE Crew

3rd Place – Floaters 1

Hockey

1st Place – Benders

2nd Place – Sad Dogs

Table Tennis

1st Place – Avr Brady Bartlett

2nd Place – Cpl Carl Stevens

3rd Place – Cpl Joey Chow

Disc Golf

Gift card winners:

Sgt Joshua Scheibenpflug

Cpl Braden Mclean

Cpl Nickerson

Cpl Ben Laffin

Spin

Gift card winners:

Capt Franz Sobek

Cpl Mattaus Lentz

Capt Alex Anthony-Miller

MCpl Neil MacEachern

Yoga

Gift card winners:

Maj Alex Brault

Civ Michael Crotty

Sgt Chad Smith

Avr Isabella Cosstick

Wellness Walk

Gift card winners:

1st Place: Team TC Ya Laters Unit: Transition Centre

2nd Place: Team Walking Duckies Unit : D/W Comd

Single Participant Winner: Cpl Jordan Morrow Unit: 4 MMS