September 26, 2025
Chief of the Defence Staff visits Cold Lake

Sep 25, 2025

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer conduct a town hall with the members of 4 Wing Cold Lake in Alberta on September 15, 2025 – Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces / Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

On September 15, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake welcomed the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Jennie Carignan, and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer, CWO Bob McCann, for a full day of engagements with members of the Wing. 

The visit began with meetings alongside Wing Command, followed by tours of several facilities and projects currently underway on the base, including the new Fighter Squadron Facility that remains under construction. 

General Carignan and CWO McCann also took the time to connect directly with members during a Town Hall session, where they answered a wide range of questions. Topics included the future of warfare in the modern era, ongoing efforts to ensure readiness, and the support available to CAF members for both mental and physical health. 

Ahead of the Town Hall, a number of members were recognized for their contributions to 4 Wing and the CAF through the presentation of awards. 

General Carignan was appointed CDS in July 2024, becoming the first woman to hold the position in Canadian history. Commissioned into the Royal 22e Régiment in 1986, she has served in a wide range of operational roles, including command of NATO Mission Iraq and the CAF’s 2nd Division. Over the course of her career, she has deployed on operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. 

CWO Bob McCann assumed the role of CAF Chief Warrant Officer in April 2023. He began his CAF career in 1989 as a Mobile Support Equipment Operator, and has risen through roles in Army logistics, including deployments overseas. 

The visit provided an opportunity for CAF leadership to meet directly with members of 4 Wing, recognize their achievements, and gain a first-hand look at ongoing projects around the base.

Honours and Awards 

CDS Coin 

  

MCpl Byrne – 10 FTTS 

Cpl Kennedy – 4 OSS 

  

CAF CWO Coin 

  

MCpl Krupp – 11 MP Flt 

Cpl Frampton – 10 FTTS 

  

Civilian of the Quarter: Tammy Bright 

Colonel Mark Hickey, 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, and Chief Warrant Officer Carlos Oliveira present Ms. Tammy Bright with a Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake Command Team Commendation at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 15, 2025. Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer accompanied by General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) present Master Corporal Krupp with a CAF CWO coin during a visit in 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 15, 2025. Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) accompanied by Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer present Corporal Kennedy with a CDS coin during a visit in 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 15, 2025. Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer conduct a town hall with the members of 4 Wing Cold Lake in Alberta on September 15, 2025. Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) accompanied by Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer present Master Corporal Byrne with a CDS coin during a visit in 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 15, 2025. Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Bob McCann, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer accompanied by General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) present Corporal Frampton with a CAF CWO coin during a visit in 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 15, 2025. Credit: Sgt Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces Lieutenant (Navy) Karanvir Singh, Imagery Release Approving Authority

