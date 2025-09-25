Chief of the Defence Staff visits Cold Lake

On September 15, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake welcomed the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Jennie Carignan, and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer, CWO Bob McCann, for a full day of engagements with members of the Wing.

The visit began with meetings alongside Wing Command, followed by tours of several facilities and projects currently underway on the base, including the new Fighter Squadron Facility that remains under construction.

General Carignan and CWO McCann also took the time to connect directly with members during a Town Hall session, where they answered a wide range of questions. Topics included the future of warfare in the modern era, ongoing efforts to ensure readiness, and the support available to CAF members for both mental and physical health.

Ahead of the Town Hall, a number of members were recognized for their contributions to 4 Wing and the CAF through the presentation of awards.

General Carignan was appointed CDS in July 2024, becoming the first woman to hold the position in Canadian history. Commissioned into the Royal 22e Régiment in 1986, she has served in a wide range of operational roles, including command of NATO Mission Iraq and the CAF’s 2nd Division. Over the course of her career, she has deployed on operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Afghanistan, and the Middle East.

CWO Bob McCann assumed the role of CAF Chief Warrant Officer in April 2023. He began his CAF career in 1989 as a Mobile Support Equipment Operator, and has risen through roles in Army logistics, including deployments overseas.

The visit provided an opportunity for CAF leadership to meet directly with members of 4 Wing, recognize their achievements, and gain a first-hand look at ongoing projects around the base.

Honours and Awards

CDS Coin

MCpl Byrne – 10 FTTS

Cpl Kennedy – 4 OSS

CAF CWO Coin

MCpl Krupp – 11 MP Flt

Cpl Frampton – 10 FTTS

Civilian of the Quarter: Tammy Bright