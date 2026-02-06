Club 41 to Host Super Bowl Party on Sunday

Stock Photo

Club 41 is inviting all ranks and their guests to join a Super Bowl party on Sunday, Feb. 8. Doors open at 3 p.m., giving guests plenty of time to find a seat before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. The event will feature drink specials, a $5 appetizer buffet and pizza, and hundreds of dollars in prizes to be won. The party is 18+ only.

This year’s National Football League Championship game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game pits the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl festivities also include the much-anticipated halftime show, headlined by global music star Bad Bunny.



For more information on upcoming events and activities hosted by the 4 Wing Messes, visit their Facebook page.