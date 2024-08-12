Cold Lake Air Show Welcomes 100-Year-Old Flight Officer

Bob Roseneder and his family pose in front of a CC-130 Hercules during the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show on the 4 Wing flight line at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on July 20, 2024. From left to right: Tim Newhouse, Owen Newhouse, Dave Newhouse, Bob Roseneder, Greg Roseneder. The CC-130 Hercules is currently flown by 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, a squadron Roseneder served with during the Second World War – Photo credit: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

The Cold Lake Air Show welcomed a remarkable guest this year. On July 20th, Flight Officer (Ret’d) Robert (Bob) Roseneder, a centenarian with a storied military career, took in some of the action and sights at the two-day celebration of aviation at Canadian Force Base Cold Lake.

Born in Australia on March 16th, 1924, Roseneder joined the Australian Air Force Reserve in 1940 at the age of 16. Drafted by the Army two years later, he eventually transferred to the Australian Air Force, beginning his basic training near Brisbane, Queensland. In January 1943, Bob embarked on a life-changing journey across the Pacific to Canada, where he traveled by train from Edmonton to Calgary to attend No. 2 Wireless School, part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan (BCATP) at what is now the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). It was in Calgary that Bob met his future wife, Marjorie MacDonald.

Following his training in wireless communication, Roseneder continued his military education in Moss Bank, Saskatchewan, where he underwent bombing and gunnery training. He then traveled to Debert, Nova Scotia, before crossing the Atlantic to England. There, he was stationed at various air bases, including Brighton, Warrington, and Doncaster.

In early 1944, Roseneder’s service took him on a new path as he flew through North Africa and the Middle East to India. Stationed in Tulihal, south of Imphal, he joined the newly formed 435 Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force. Bob played a crucial role as a wireless operator, jump master, and loadmaster on missions supplying the 14th Army fighting in Burma against Japanese forces. He continued these vital missions until August 19, 1945. After a stay in Calcutta, he was repatriated to Australia, arriving in Sydney on November 10, 1945. Marjorie joined him the following year, and the couple married in February, 1946.

435 Squadron RCAF, now known as the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, is based at 19 Wing Comox and continues to honor the legacy of veterans like Roseneder.

In 1951, Bob and Marjorie relocated to Calgary, where Bob secured a position with Alberta Government Telephones. His expertise led him to Cold Lake from August 1955 to August 1956, where he contributed to the communication system for the radar station, part of the Pine Tree Line.

Despite the passing years, Roseneder’s spirit remains indomitable. He continues to live independently, managing his household chores, including baking bread, doing laundry, and ironing. His dedication to service extends beyond his military career, as he has been a volunteer at the Military Museums in Calgary since 2011.

At the Cold Lake Air Show, Bob’s presence was a living testament to history, bravery, and enduring service.