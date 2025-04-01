April is Month of the Military Child

Supplied Photo
Children from military families are an important part of our Canadian Armed Forces community. They are naturally introduced to a military lifestyle marked by deployments, parental absences, relocations and more.
Some of the ways we support children and youth from military families
We celebrate their strength and resilience, as well as their sacrifice on the home front. We offer a number of programs, services and products intended to support children of military families.
- Support for children who may be experiencing behavior issues or anxiety at Parent Resources | CFMWS and MFRC | CFMWS
- A dedicated crisis texting service for kids of CAF families at Youth Crisis Texting Service | CFMWS
- Programs and services related to fitness and recreation: CFMWS | Recreation for Children & Youth | CFMWS
- SISIP Financial products to support child’s education plans: CFMWS | SISIP Financial | Financial Planning & Investments | CFMWS
- CANEX products for military children at canex.ca
- Education resources, scholarships and guidance for children and youth to support relocation and post-secondary education journeys: CFMWS | Education | CFMWS
- CF One card: Become a CF One Member | CFMWS