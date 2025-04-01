April 3, 2025
April is Month of the Military Child

by | Apr 1, 2025 | Featured News, National News

Supplied Photo

Children from military families are an important part of our Canadian Armed Forces community. They are naturally introduced to a military lifestyle marked by deployments, parental absences, relocations and more.

Some of the ways we support children and youth from military families

We celebrate their strength and resilience, as well as their sacrifice on the home front. We offer a number of programs, services and products intended to support children of military families.

