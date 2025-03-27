Cold Lake Firefighters Compete in Inaugural Tactical Firefighter Games

Participants in the inaugural Tactical Firefighter Games pose with 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn (left) and Fitness and Sports Instructor Brett Mitchelmore (right) – All Photos Supplied

On March 24, 2025, three members of the 4 Wing Firehall, Master Corporal Tyler Lawrence, Master Corporal Justin Normington, and Corporal Leo Bonilla, participated in the inaugural Tactical Firefighter Games inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre. Developed to promote fitness and morale within the Department of National Defence/National Defence Fire Service, these games consist of seven events testing the firefighters’ abilities in cardio, strength, hand-eye coordination, and cognition.

The participants faced a challenging course designed to push their limits. “These games are actually really fun,” said MCpl Justin Normington. “The games are challenging as a whole, causing me to push myself. The fact they are nationwide means I’m already calling my buddies at other halls to see how they did.”

Months of planning went into creating the Tactical Firefighter Games. The working group had to consider various factors, such as the location of the competition, as firehall bays are filled with toxic carcinogens from fire truck exhaust. They also had to address the issue of firefighter bunker gear, which has recently been proven to release dangerous forever chemicals onto the user’s skin, especially when wet. Additionally, not every fire hall has standard equipment.

To overcome these challenges, the games were held at the base gym, utilizing a mixture of standardizable equipment from FORCE evaluations and firefighter gear, such as hoses and ropes. Participants wore long sleeves and pants to add a heat element, along with a 20-pound weight vest to mimic a portion of the weight they would regularly carry in gear on a call.

Firefighters who participated in the games received a towel, sticker, and patch, while the firehall will receive a banner to be displayed proudly. Although this is the inaugural year and the timeframe from inception to game day was short, organizers hope to see increased participation in the future.

As the Tactical Firefighter Games gain traction nationwide, firefighters like MCpl Lawrence, MCpl Normington, and Cpl Bonilla from Cold Lake are setting the standard for excellence and camaraderie within the National Defence Fire Service.