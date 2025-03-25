March 27, 2025
Increased Activity at Cadet Camp and “Bark Park”: Public Affairs

by | Mar 25, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

File Photo

Please be advised that 4 Wing will be hosting several overlapping courses/exercises (Advanced Tactical Aviation Course, Exercise Gander Gunner and Rotary Wing Air Intercept) from 11 April to 16 May.  There will be increased activity at the Cadet Camp and Bark Park.  Residents are asked to avoid that area to minimize interruptions to the training.  There will be CAF members with weapons and helicopters landing and loading at the Bark Park, as well as increased air traffic over the Cadet Camp.

