March 20, 2025
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
Night Flying for 4 Wing Cold Lake: Public AffairsThe Defence Team Official Languages Co-Champions invite you to celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie 2025Thinking of Dusting Off That Trumpet? 4 Wing Band Invites Musicians to Open RehearsalThe Courier News Through the Decades – The SixtiesHow fraud can hurt the Defence Team

Night Flying for 4 Wing Cold Lake: Public Affairs

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

EXERCISE Maple Strike

File Photo

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake starting March 24 until April 16, 2025.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

Please direct any questions or concerns to 4 Wing Public Affairs.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied