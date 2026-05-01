Message from the Defence Team Champions for Racialized Persons: Asian Heritage Month 2026

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Asian Heritage Month is an opportunity for all members of the Defence Team to reflect, learn, and celebrate the rich diversity of Asian communities in Canada and within our institution. Each May, we recognize the enduring contributions of people of Asian descent, whose histories, cultures, and achievements have helped shape the country we serve today.

Celebrated every May since 2002, the Government of Canada continues to lead this national effort. This year’s theme: “Honouring Asian Canadians: Stories that Built Canada” invites us to reflect on the lived experiences and legacies that have contributed to our collective story.

Within the Defence Team, celebrating Asian Heritage is an opportunity to recognize the richness and diversity of Asian identities and cultures, spanning East, South, Southeast, West, and Central Asia, while also reflecting the unity that underpins our shared purpose in service to Canada.

Asian Defence Team members, military and civilian alike, have long strengthened our operational effectiveness and institutional resilience. Their contributions are present across all domains: from domestic operations to international missions, from innovation and leadership to community engagement. These contributions are not only historical, but they also continue to shape who we are today.

Asian Heritage Month is also a moment to acknowledge harms that many may have faced, including racism, exclusion, and barriers to opportunity. Recognizing these realities is essential to building a culture rooted in dignity, respect, and fairness. It is through open dialogue, listening, and sustained action that we foster an environment where all Defence Team members feel valued and empowered to contribute fully.

Throughout May, we encourage all members of the Defence Team to engage meaningfully in the activities planned in collaboration with the Defence Team Canadian Asian Network (DTCAN). These include cultural awareness sessions and a national event on May 28, which will bring together diverse voices to share experiences and perspectives aligned with this year’s theme.

We invite you to take this opportunity to learn more about Asian heritage in Canada, to recognize the contributions of your colleagues, and to reflect on how we can collectively continue to build a more inclusive institution, this month and throughout the year.

Natasha Kim

Defence Team Civilian Champion for Racialized Persons

Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence

Rear-Admiral Jacques P. Olivier

Defence Team Military Champion for Racialized Persons