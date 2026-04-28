The 2026 Census is coming soon

2026 Census map of Canada – Supplied Photo

Every five years, Canadians are invited to participate in the census. The next Census of Population begins on May 4, 2026.

The census provides a statistical portrait of Canada’s population and the places where we live by collecting demographic, social, and economic information from households across the country. Census data supports informed decision making across all levels of government, including helping the Department of National Defence with planning, resource allocation, and understanding the characteristics of communities across Canada.

In early May, all households will receive a census invitation letter with instructions on how to complete their questionnaire. The questionnaire can be completed online at census.gc.ca. Completing your census online is secure and confidential.

Interested in helping spread the word about the census?

Statistics Canada has developed the Census Community Supporter Toolkit which includes ready-to-use resources such as articles, posters, web images, and social media content to help promote the census.

For more information about the 2026 Census, please visit census.gc.ca.