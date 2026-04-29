Fueling the Experience: Food and Drink at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

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From high-speed aerial displays to up-close encounters on the ground, the Cold Lake Air Show is built to be a full-day experience, and this year’s lineup of food and beverage options is designed to keep visitors fuelled every step of the way.



Air show planners listened to feedback from fans and have stepped things up this year, bringing in an even wider variety of food truck vendors for everyone to enjoy. Whether guests are looking for a quick bite between performances or a more substantial meal to enjoy while taking in the show, the food truck area will deliver.



For a list of food truck options confirmed to be attending this year’s air show, click here.



On the beverage side, organizers have taken a thoughtful approach to accessibility and flow, ensuring guests can spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the event.

“The current plans are to have a main beer garden situated in the middle of the viewing grounds for ease of access, and one sip and soar location,” explained Carlee Schaefer with the Cold Lake Air Show. “The sip and soar is a condensed location, to meet the ‘beverage needs’ of those on the grounds.”

A key feature of the Cold Lake Air Show setup is that the entire air show grounds will be licensed, allowing attendees to move freely with their beverages as they explore static displays and other attractions.

To streamline service, both beverage locations will operate on a ticket-based system.

“Both locations are a ‘purchase tickets, then select beverage’. $1 per ticket. Patrons are encouraged to grab their daily ticket amount so that they can bypass the ticket line throughout the day and go straight to the beverage line to grab their drinks.”

Each location will offer a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

A highlight for collectors and craft beer fans alike will be this year’s featured air show brew.

“The Air Show Beer will be made available at each location as well, for those to enjoy and collect the can from each show! This year, we are highlighting Cold Lake Brewery’s Lakehouse Lager in two collectable cans!”

“We have focused on highlighting Canadian products this year, which guests will find on our menu.”

With great food, local flavour, and a flexible, guest-friendly beverage setup, the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show is shaping up to deliver not just excitement in the sky, but a well-rounded experience on the ground as well.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Hosting Sponsor, Bird Construction!





The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.

