CFB Cold Lake Military Police to Support “Pack a Patrol Car” Pet Food Drive

Photo via Facebook

Military Police members from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake will be out in the community this weekend, lending their support to a local initiative to help animals in need.

The “Pack a Patrol Car” pet food and supply drive is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at several locations across Cold Lake, including Sobeys, PetValu, No Frills, and Petland. The event invites residents to donate essential items that will go directly toward supporting the Lakeland Humane Society and the Pet Purpose Animal Shelter.

Organizers are encouraging the public to come out, meet local Military Police members, and help “pack” a patrol car with much-needed supplies. In addition to the donation drive, adoptable dogs will be on site, offering visitors a chance to connect with animals currently looking for their forever homes.

Many items are being collected to support shelter operations and animal care. Needed supplies include dog food, puppy food, cat food, and dog treats, as well as chew toys, collars and leashes, and blankets. Cleaning supplies and even printer paper are also listed among the requested donations, highlighting the day-to-day operational needs of local shelters.

The initiative brings together community partners, local businesses, and volunteers, all working toward a shared goal of supporting animal welfare in the region. By hosting the drive at multiple retail locations, organizers hope to make it easy for residents to participate while going about their regular shopping.

Every item collected will help make a difference for animals in need across the Cold Lake region.