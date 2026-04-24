Finding Home in Cold Lake: A Military Family’s Perspective

Paige Olson and her family – Supplied Photo

When Paige Olson learned her family would be posted to Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, her reaction was a mix of excitement and uncertainty, something many military families can relate to.

“When I first found out that my family and I were being posted to Cold Lake, I had mixed emotions,” she said. “On one hand, I was genuinely excited… the opportunity for something new was appealing. At the same time, there was definitely some hesitation.”

Coming from Dundurn, Saskatchewan, where Saskatoon was just a short drive away, Olson was used to having access to a larger city and, perhaps more importantly, a strong family support network. “In Saskatoon, we were surrounded by family… so we were used to large family gatherings and frequent get-togethers,” she explained. “Leaving that support system was difficult.”

Like many incoming families, Olson wasn’t quite sure what to expect from life in Cold Lake. “Cold Lake was often described as a quiet community with limited shopping and fewer ‘activity centres’ compared to larger cities,” she said. “Because of that, I expected daily life here to feel a little mundane, especially from a social perspective.”

What she discovered instead was a community full of opportunities, if you’re willing to look for them.

“What surprised me most was just how much is offered here, both for adults and for families,” she said. From base-run events like Sip & Signs and Craft Cafés to family programming such as day camps, swimming lessons, and Open Play, Olson found it easy to stay active and connected.



“Open Play in particular has been a great way to connect with other military families… and ensure [children] don’t feel alone while building their own connections.”

Beyond the base, she found even more to enjoy. “Family Days hosted at the Energy Centre are always a highlight, while open mic nights and comedy shows take place at various locations throughout the city,” she said. Events like Bullarama also offered a unique experience that reminded her of her East Coast roots.

The move also marked a major milestone for the Olson family: becoming homeowners for the first time. After living in PMQs during previous postings, they decided to enter the housing market in Cold Lake.

“That decision was very exciting for our family,” she said. Despite limited options during their house-hunting trip, they found a home that suited their needs. “Its location has been ideal… making it easily accessible to everything.”

Looking back, Olson says there are a few things she would do differently. “I would have started looking at the housing market a little earlier,” she noted, adding that the timing of postings can make that difficult. She also reflected on the pace of their transition. “I sourced out employment almost immediately… Looking back… it would have been nice to take more time to explore what Cold Lake has to offer fully.”

For families with children, the transition can come with added challenges. Olson’s son was just over a year old when they arrived and was starting daycare for the first time.

“Going straight into a daycare routine in an unfamiliar environment was understandably difficult for him at first,” she said. But over time, he adjusted. “Since starting at his current daycare, he has truly thrived… He has become even more social and confident than before.”

His growth didn’t stop there. Even after transitioning to a new classroom, he adapted quickly. “To our surprise, he fit right in almost immediately and adapted with ease,” she said.

Olson also points to several “hidden gems” in the area that helped her family settle in. “One standout spot is French Bay Provincial Recreation Area,” she said, noting its quieter setting and range of activities. She also highlighted local businesses like Wicked Watersport Rental Inc., which offers everything from paddleboards to pontoon boats.

And, of course, there’s one uniquely Cold Lake experience: watching fighter jets in action. “4 Wing offers a designated viewing area… where people can safely watch training takeoffs,” she said. “It’s extremely exciting for kids.”

Reflecting on her time in Cold Lake so far, Olson says the key to a successful posting is simple: stay open.

“My biggest piece of advice would be to stay open to exploring the area and everything it has to offer—both indoors and outdoors,” she said. “While Cold Lake may seem small at first, there is much more here than people often expect if they take the time to look for it.”

Equally important is getting involved. “I would also strongly encourage families to get involved in the PSP activities and programs available on base,” she added. “These activities… help build connections and friendships.”

In a community that can feel “semi-isolated,” those connections matter. And as Olson’s experience shows, with the right mindset, Cold Lake can quickly start to feel like home.