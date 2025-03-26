Photo Gallery: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination event at CFB Cold Lake

Captain Nicole Shields Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025 – All photos by Aviator Angus Crosby-Smith, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
On March 14th, CFB Cold Lake-based members took part in a discussion at the 4 Wing Theatre to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. For more information on the event itself, click here.
Sergeant Junkyu Lee Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025
Captain Nicole Shields Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025
Corporal Jade Lopez Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025
Captain Alex Anthony Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025
Major Robert Mcintosh Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025
Lieutenant-Colonel Melissa Chandler Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025