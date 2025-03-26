March 27, 2025
Photo Gallery: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination event at CFB Cold Lake

Mar 26, 2025

Captain Nicole Shields Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025 – All photos by Aviator Angus Crosby-Smith, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

On March 14th, CFB Cold Lake-based members took part in a discussion at the 4 Wing Theatre to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. For more information on the event itself, click here.

 

IDERD 2025

Sergeant Junkyu Lee Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025

IDERD 2025

Captain Nicole Shields Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025

IDERD 2025

Corporal Jade Lopez Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025

IDERD 2025

Captain Alex Anthony Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025

IDERD 2025

Major Robert Mcintosh Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025

IDERD 2025

Lieutenant-Colonel Melissa Chandler Speaks about their experiences at International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in the 4 Wing Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 14 March 2025

