CFB Cold Lake to Host International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Event

File Photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) with a special event on March 14, 2025, hosted by the 4 Wing Defence Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG). The event will take place at the 4 Wing Theatre.



The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed annually on March 21st to commemorate the tragic events that took place in Sharpeville, South Africa, in 1960. On that day, 69 people were killed when police opened fire on a peaceful demonstration protesting the apartheid government’s discriminatory “pass laws”. The day serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight against racism, prejudice, and injustice around the world.

The event will include a documentary screening exploring themes of racial discrimination and social justice, followed by a panel discussion where attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about promoting inclusivity within the Canadian Armed Forces and the wider community.

All members at CFB Cold Lake are encouraged to attend and take part in the discussion.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is guided by the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which was adopted in 1965 and remains a critical framework in the global effort to combat racial injustice.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 AM.