Cold Lake Set to Shine as Alberta Winter Games Open This Friday

Photo from the Alberta Winter Games / Facebook

Cold Lake is set to burst with provincial pride and community spirit as the 2026 Alberta Winter Games officially kick off with a four-day celebration of youth sport from Friday, February 13 to Monday, February 16, 2026.

The Games will see more than 2,400 young athletes aged 11 to 16 from across Alberta converge on the Lakeland Region, including Cold Lake, Bonnyville and Glendon, to compete in a wide range of winter sports.

The festivities begin with the Opening Ceremony at the Cold Lake Energy Centre on the evening of February 13th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Organizers are promising an immersive experience filled with live entertainment, music, dazzling visual effects, and the grand entrance of athletes representing zones from across the province, all culminating in the historic lighting of the Alberta Winter Games cauldron — a moment that will officially mark the start of three days of competition.

Cold Lake will be a hub of competition and community involvement throughout the Games. On base, the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre will host events including artistic swimming and badminton, showcasing athletic talent and drawing local spectators to cheer on provincial competitors. To accommodate the games, the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre will be closed for regular operations beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026, and continuing until 12 p.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026, inclusive of set-up and tear-down. During this time, the facility will remain open for spectators attending Alberta Winter Games events only. The Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club, also located on the base, will serve as another key venue for curling.

More information on the Games can be found on the official Alberta Winter Games website.