Cold Lake to Celebrate Canada Day with Full Day of Events and Fireworks on July 1

June 30, 2025
The City of Cold Lake is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate Canada’s 158th birthday with a full day of free events at Kinosoo Beach on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. 

Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with a downtown Canada Day Parade, followed by beach volleyball for those who have pre-registered. The official opening ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. and will feature the national anthem and a CF-18 fly-by, celebrating the city’s strong connection to the Royal Canadian Air Force. 

From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the beach will be buzzing with activity. A vendor alley will feature local goods and food, while the main festivities area will offer sparkle tattoos, bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, axe throwing, and other family-friendly entertainment. 

Live music and performances will run throughout the afternoon, with acts including Music 2Gether, a Filipino Dance Group, and Main Street Band. A highlight of the evening will be Carla Sacco’s tribute to Taylor Swift from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m.

The day concludes with a fireworks display over Cold Lake at 11:00 p.m., produced by KNOCS Industries. 

Road closures will be in effect along the parade route between 7:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., and Cold Lake Transit will be running extended service from 9:00 a.m. to midnight. 

For more details, visit: https://www.coldlake.com/live/celebrations-and-events/canada-day/

 

