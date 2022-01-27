COVID-19 Booster campaign due to start January 31st

Major Valerie MacEachern, CO of 22 CF Health Services, receives a flu shot back in 2021 – File Photo



4 Wing members will have the opportunity to get another layer of protection against COVID-19 starting next week.

22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre is starting a COVID-19 booster campaign on Monday, January 31st which is open to all 4 Wing Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel.

“22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre is pleased to advise 4 Wing CAF personnel that we are providing the COVID-19 Booster during a week-long clinic for all members, which will take place from 31 January to 4 February 2022. We will be providing both the Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccines. Both of these vaccines have been approved by Health Canada and are recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI),” reads a release from the unit.

The Moderna vaccine will be given to members aged 30 years or older while the Pfizer vaccine will be given to members aged 29 years and younger.

“Based on a large body of evidence from Canadian and international data, NACI and Public Health Agency of Canada advise that there have been rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart lining) following vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Most cases have occurred in males 12 to 29 years of age after a second dose of an mRNA vaccine. Most cases have been mild and resolved quickly.”

“These agencies recommend the use of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals aged 29 years and younger because evidence suggests that the rare risk of myocarditis or pericarditis is lower with the Pfizer vaccine.”

Members can begin booking their appointments online with the self-serve booking tool. Aircrew are due to be vaccinated on Friday, February 4th to allow for the mandatory 48 hours grounding period to take place over the weekend.

“Please ensure that you bring your vaccination booklet with you on the day of your appointment.”

“Once you have received your vaccine, your immunizer will update your vaccine booklet and will provide you with an aftercare information pamphlet.”

“You will then be invited to the staff lounge to enjoy a light refreshment. You will be required to wait in this area for 15 minutes after receiving your vaccine.”

Members who have already received a booster dose can provide proof of vaccination via an email or drop-off to 22 CF Health Services with a complete name and rank and a phone number.