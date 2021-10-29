Decommissioned Canadian Army Leopard I tanks being transported to the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

A Canadian Army Leopard I Tank is loaded onto a trailer to be moved to the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range – Submitted Photo

Approximately 45 decommissioned Canadian Army Leopard I Tanks are being transported from Vegreville, Alberta to the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range over the next several months. The tanks will be loaded onto semi-truck and trailer systems and travel along roadways between the two locations. The shipment of tanks will be broken down into smaller segments and carried out three at a time until all tanks have been delivered in approximately summer 2022.

The project allows 4 Wing to repurpose the decommissioned Leopard I tanks for use as realistic and durable targets on the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range. They will be used as practice targets for both inert and high explosive weapons. The tanks will increase realism in training for missions such as armed reconnaissance and close air support.

Prior to use on the range all targets must meet strict environmental conditions to ensure they are safe for the environment. As well, the tanks are made safe by ensuring they can no longer function as a weapons system—hatches, compartments, and the turret are all welded shut.