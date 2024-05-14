Gala of the Century: CFB Cold Lake Ready to Commemorate 100 Years of RCAF in Style at Anniversary Celebration

May 15, 2024
May 14, 2024

Supplied Photo

Tickets are still available for a once-in-a-century celebration of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in Cold Lake. Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is readying to host an RCAF 100th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, May 25th.

The celebratory affair will feature dinner, drinks, a performance from Canadian rock band The Trews, and comedian Derek Seguin. The gala will take place inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

The dress for the affair is announced as semi-formal. Doors will open for the gala starting at 5:00 PM.

The event is currently open to military members, veterans, and public servants. Ticket prices are currently set at:

– Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Members, Veterans and Public Servants – $45
– Junior Non-Commissioned Members – $40

All tickets can be purchased at the Junior Rank’s Mess at CFB Cold Lake. All ticket sales are final.

The CFB Cold Lake RCAF 100th Anniversary Gala is presented in partnership with Cenovus Energy.


