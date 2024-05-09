Canadian Natural Lifts Spirits at CFB Cold Lake Through Morale-Boosting Packages, Donation

Guests from Canadian Natural were recently at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake to help spread cheer. On April 26th, members of the Canadian Natural team helped the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS) with packing of Canada Day Morale Packages.

“There are 28 packages in total going out,” says 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “They consist of items like a Canada Day Flag, Puzzle Book, Snacks, Jam, Honey, Lip Balm, Crystal Light, Toothbrush, etc.”

This year’s Morale Package event featured a fun twist, with 4 Wing Cheif Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Acting 4 Wing Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Alexia Hannam and Canadian Natural team members Kim Foisy, Brad Bailey and Blaine Parker being blindfolded and competing to pack their boxes quickest. Blaine Parker was named the winner.

“We are always so grateful for the partnership we’ve built with Canadian Natural over the years. Their commitment to many MFRCS initiatives is tremendously important and impactful and helps to improve the quality of life for our military and veteran families.”

Earlier that day Canadian Natural member Kim Foisy presented a cheque to the 4 Wing Base Fund for $100,000. The cheque represents their commitment as Safety Sponsor for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, as well as a cash donation that will be used to support other Personnel Support Programs (PSP) initiatives.