May 10, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
2024 CF-18 Demonstration Jet reveal at 4 WingFrom Past to Present: CF-18 Demo Jet Unveils Special Centenary Design Celebrating 100 Years of RCAF HistoryCanadian Natural Lifts Spirits at CFB Cold Lake Through Morale-Boosting Packages, DonationPower and Precision: Experience the F-35A II Lightning Demo Team at the 2024 Cold Lake Air ShowAre you relocating to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu?

Canadian Natural Lifts Spirits at CFB Cold Lake Through Morale-Boosting Packages, Donation

by | May 9, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

A group photo of the Canadian Natural group and Cold Lake Command Team members, Cold Lake Alberta, on 25 April 2024.  From Left to Right: Tracy Miller, Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Kim Foisy, Floyd Perras, Brad Bailey, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexia Hannam, Judith Chance, and Blaine Parker- Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Guests from Canadian Natural were recently at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake to help spread cheer. On April 26th, members of the Canadian Natural team helped the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS) with packing of Canada Day Morale Packages.

“There are 28 packages in total going out,” says 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “They consist of items like a Canada Day Flag, Puzzle Book, Snacks, Jam, Honey, Lip Balm, Crystal Light, Toothbrush, etc.”

This year’s Morale Package event featured a fun twist, with 4 Wing Cheif Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Acting 4 Wing Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Alexia Hannam and Canadian Natural team members Kim Foisy, Brad Bailey and Blaine Parker being blindfolded and competing to pack their boxes quickest. Blaine Parker was named the winner.

“We are always so grateful for the partnership we’ve built with Canadian Natural over the years. Their commitment to many MFRCS initiatives is tremendously important and impactful and helps to improve the quality of life for our military and veteran families.”

Earlier that day Canadian Natural member Kim Foisy presented a cheque to the 4 Wing Base Fund for $100,000. The cheque represents their commitment as Safety Sponsor for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, as well as a cash donation that will be used to support other Personnel Support Programs (PSP) initiatives.

Kim Foisy of Canadian Natural (right) presents a cheque to Rob Larson, 4 Wing PSP Senior Manager (left) and 4 Wing Deputy Wing Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Alexia Hannam (far right) – Supplied Photo

 

Canada Day Care Package Pack-Up

Lieutenant-Colonel Alexia Hannam, acting 4 Wing Commanding Officer, proudly displays a Canadian flag while packing care packages for deployed Canadian Armed Forces members at the Military Family Resource Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 25, 2024. Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Canada Day Care Package Pack-Up

Blaine Parker of Canadian Natural proudly displays his first place trophy for packing care packages the fastest for deployed Canadian Armed Forces members at the Military Family Resource Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 25, 2024 – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Canada Day Care Package Pack-Up

Kim Foisy of Canadian Natural packs care packages blindfolded as part of a challenge during the packing process of care packages for deployed Canadian Armed Forces members at the Military Family Resource Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 25, 2024 – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Canada Day Care Package Pack-Up

Chief Warrant Officer(CWO) Dipen Mistry, CWO of 4 Wing, packs care packages blind folded as part of a challenge during the packing process of care packages for deployed Canadian Armed Forces members at the Military Family Resource Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 25, 2024. Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Canada Day Care Package Pack-Up

Floyd Perras (Right), the executive director for the Military Family Resources Centre, packs care packages blind folded as part of a challenge during the packing process of care packages for deployed Canadian Armed Forces members at the Military Family Resource Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 25, 2024. Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied