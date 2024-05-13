Lace Up Your Sneakers: Deadline to Register for CFB Cold Lake RCAF Run is May 15th

Stock Photo

Participants are running out of time to register for a very special edition of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Run, hosted at 4 Wing. The run will take place on Friday, May 24th, and will see attendees partake in a 5-kilometre fun run or wellness walk on the runway at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.



“Participants will have the exciting opportunity to ‘Run the Runway’ in Cold Lake!” explains 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn. “The 5K course begins on the Medley Terminal Ramp, taking participants through a route on the tarmac, taxiways, and the runway itself!”



“Run, walk, roll, stroll – all are welcome to attend, but make sure you register soon to secure your race bib, which is required to access the event.”



The deadline to register for the event is May 15th at 4 PM. The run is open to all members of the community, but anyone partaking must register.



“As we celebrate the RCAF 100th Anniversary, we’re honouring ‘our people’: past, present, and future! We cordially invite veterans, military members and their families, out-of-towners, and Cold Lake residents,” adds Penn.



“Strollers and children are welcome and encouraged, but please leave furry friends at home.”



Registration can be completed online. It is free to sign up.



The 4 Wing edition of the RCAF Run is presented in partnership with Cenovus Energy.



