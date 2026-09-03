Feast at the Beach returns to Kinosoo Beach this weekend

Photo from Feast at the Beach

Cold Lake’s Kinosoo Beach will once again become a gathering place for food, live music and family entertainment as Feast at the Beach returns for its 2026 edition on September 4 and 5.

The two-day festival was developed by the Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. According to the event’s website, approximately 10,000 people attended the two-day festival during a previous Labour Day weekend.

Music will again be a major part of this year’s festival, with free live performances scheduled throughout the weekend.

Country music broadcaster and television personality Casey Clarke will serve as the event host. The 2026 performer lineup includes Cory Marks, Derina Harvey Band, Alex Hughes, Tony Stevens, Berlyn and Quinton Blair.

The festival will also feature food trucks from across Alberta, offering attendees a variety of options while they take in the entertainment at Kinosoo Beach.

Families will have access to the free Kidz Zone, with activities planned on both days.



For those attending, organizers recommend coming prepared for changing weather conditions and suggest bringing items such as sunscreen, sunglasses, beach chairs, towels, comfortable footwear and a warm jacket for cooler evening temperatures.