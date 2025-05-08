Fire Ban in Effect at CFB Cold Lake Due to Extreme Conditions

May 8, 2025
The Courier
by | May 8, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

Stock Photo

A fire ban is currently in effect at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, with the fire index set to EXTREME, according to the 4 Wing Fire Service. Until further notice, only approved fires will be permitted on base, including within the Residential Housing Units (RHUs), 4 Wing RV Park and Campground, and the cadet training area.

The restriction is being enforced as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of personnel, property, and the surrounding environment during this period of heightened fire risk.

Residents and personnel can contact the Fire Inspection Cell at local 8400 for further information or clarification.

