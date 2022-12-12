Holiday Checkstop spreads knowledge and cheer at 4 Wing

4 Wing PSP Health Promotion Manager Lisa Fisher talks with a driver during the 2022 Holiday Checkstop on December 8th at CFB Cold Lake – All photos/video by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News

Drivers making their way through the front gate of CFB Cold Lake on the evening of December 8th were stopped to help spread a little awareness and some Christmas cheer.

The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Health Promotion team joined forces with 11 MP Flight to conduct their 4th annual Holiday Checkstop. Drivers were pulled over and took home a package including a cup that showed different sizes of drinks such as beer, wine, and spirits and where their amounts fall within Canada’s low-risk drinking guidelines, some mocktails recipes, and other treats.

“We started at 8 PM and were out until 10 PM,” says Health Promotion Manager Lisa Fisher. “We ended up giving out 74 cups.”

“This event gives the Health Promotion team the opportunity to interact with the community at large and engage with them in a positive way to promote healthier holidays. We’re hoping that those that received a cup drive away with not only some great information and a way to contact us for future resources, but also a better understanding of what our department can offer.”

“With our positive attitudes and the addition of candy canes, we’re hoping that the drivers also experienced a mood boost!” adds Fisher.